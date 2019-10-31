UPDATE: Power outages, road closed, Tornado watch

SUNBURY – Over 1,000 PPL customers are now without power across the Valley due to strong thunderstorms coming through the area Thursday night. According to PPL’s outage map, nearly 2,000 customers are in the dark in Northumberland County, including over 900 in Lower Mahanoy Township. 137 outages have been reported in Snyder County, 7 in Montour and 268 in Union.

Thursday night’s weather has also caused a road closure. PennDOT says Route 522 is closed in both directions in Franklin Township, Snyder County due to multiple downed utility poles and lines. The closure is between Renninger School House Road and Sale Barn Road. A detour is in place using White Top Road, and Routes 35 and 104.

Earlier, The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until midnight for Northumberland, Union, Snyder, and Montour Counties. The National Weather Service says a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to cross the area between 5 and 10 p.m.

Some areas will receive damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph. The weather service says given how strong the winds are, isolated tornadoes are a possibility. Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com for all the latest updates.