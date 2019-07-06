National Weather Service: Flood advisory posted for The Valley

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Central Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Southern Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain causing urban and small stream flooding in Sunbury at the Reagan street underpass and low lying roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sunbury, Shamokin, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Northumberland, Winfield, Elysburg, Fairview-Ferndale, Riverside, Trevorton, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Marshallton, Hummels Wharf, Montandon, Kreamer, etc.