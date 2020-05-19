Three Valley nursing homes included in new COVID data

HARRISBURG – Three Valley nursing homes are named on the state Department of Health’s list of places with COVID-19 cases involving the residents or staff. In a release, the health department says the data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths at each facility.

Named is the Masion Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sunbury, which has less than five cases among residents. The next two are in Lewisburg where fewer than five staff members of Riverwoods and Elmcroft contracted COVID-19. No residents tested positive at those facilities.

See the full released data.

In the statement, the Wolf Administration says it has taken a three-pillar approach to protecting vulnerable residents including testing staff and residents, and providing more education and resources. They say the approach also includes working with state agencies, local health departments, and long-term care facility operators.