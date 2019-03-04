Home
Nuke Bailout Advances: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | March 4, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 3/4/19

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With nuclear power plant owners seeking a rescue in Pennsylvania, a number of state lawmakers are signaling that they are willing to help, with conditions.  Giving nuclear power plants what opponents call a bailout could mean a politically risky vote to hike electric bills.  One key motivator for lawmakers could be attaching it to a package that steps up the fight against climate change by taxing carbon emissions or expanding subsidies for renewable energies, such as wind and solar power.

 

Labor union-friendly lawmakers may insist on guarantees that nuclear power plants stay open and retain all workers.  Democrats who favor clean energy may insist that subsidies for nuclear power plants be temporary. Others say the legislation may also need concessions for the natural gas industry to win over enough opponents.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia has signed off on legislation that would force city stores to take cash, banning so-called cashless stores.  The ordinance signed into law by Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney Thursday will prohibit most retail locations from refusing to take cash or charging cash-paying customers a higher price. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the law will take effect July 1 and exempts certain businesses like parking garages and wholesale club stores.

 

A city spokesperson said many poor consumers still do not have access to bank accounts in explaining why Kenney signed the bill into law.  City officials previously said Amazon had told the city the legislation would “impede” plans for an Amazon Go cashier-less store. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

 

BATH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove under the influence of alcohol with 26 juveniles aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station.

State police in Bethlehem said 44-year-old Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving.

 

Police said Mankos was alleged to have been driving erratically with 26 Northampton Area School District students aboard, then parked at a Sunoco station in Bath, handed the keys to an attendant and left.  The bus and juveniles were left unattended until school officials and township and state police arrived. Mankos was arrested at home.  A listed number for Mankos wasn’t in service Saturday and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

 

Features 

 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The brother of a California man shot to death by police says he still hopes the officers who fired the fatal bullets can be held accountable.  Stevante Clark told reporters yesterday that his family was devastated, first by his brother Stephon’s killing last March as he held a cellphone in his grandparents’ yard, and again Saturday when Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the officers would not be charged.

 

Schubert says evidence shows the officers had reason to believe that Clark, 22, was holding a gun.  “The district attorney shouldn’t be trusted,” Clark’s soft-spoken brother told a news conference, adding “justice was denied.”

He added the family is preparing to hold a legacy weekend celebration of his brother’s life beginning March 15 and ending on March 18, the anniversary of Stephon Clark’s death.  Family attorney Ben Crump says California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to release the findings of his own investigation into the shooting on March 18.

 

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Go to any sporting event these days and you’re likely to see as many fans peering at their smartphones as there are those gazing at the court, field or ice. Some teams are trying to capitalize on that — by urging fans to make their devices part of the action. For example, nearly two dozen college teams subscribe to a service that lets fans have their phones light up in sync to music during pregame activities. Those who have used the system say seeing an arena light up in time with the music makes for a stronger home field advantage.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No change at the top of the box office rankings this week. But that may not be the case next week — as “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” continues to hold on to the number one position. The third installment in the “Train Your Dragon” series took in an estimated $30 million this past weekend. And that brings its total so far to just shy of $100 million. Hot on “Dragon’s” tail is the final installment of the “Madea” franchise. Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” had a strong debut, taking in an estimated $27 million. That’s the third best for the 15-year-old movie series. A lot of its success comes from the largely female audience that backed the Madea finale.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat New York 4-1, helping knock the Islanders out of first place in the Metropolitan Division. Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier each scored for Philadelphia. Elliott lost his shutout bid when Adam Pelech scored with 4:45 left. The Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games to move within five points of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay      10        Pittsburgh        4

Final    Washington     4          Houston          2

Final    Philadelphia    3          Minnesota       3

Final    L-A Dodgers   6          Texas   3

Final    Chi Cubs         13        Chi White Sox            4

Final    Texas   11        San Diego       3

Final    Seattle 7          Arizona           3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Boston 9          Minnesota       7

Final    N-Y Yankees  7          Detroit 1

Final    Toronto           5          N-Y Yankees  2

Final    Kansas City     13        Cleveland        7

Final    Baltimore        7          Detroit 5

Final    L-A Angels     4          Oakland          1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Atlanta            6          Miami  5

Final    N-Y Mets        10        St. Louis          8

Final    Cincinnati        11        Milwaukee      5

Final    Colorado         9          San Francisco  3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Portland          118      Charlotte         108

Final    L.A. Clippers  128      N-Y Knicks     107

Final    Atlanta            123      Chicago           118

Final    Houston          115      Boston 104

Final OT          Detroit 112      Toronto           107

Final    Washington     135      Minnesota       121

Final    Cleveland        107      Orlando           93

Final    Oklahoma City            99        Memphis         95

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO          Washington     3          N-Y Rangers   2

Final    Philadelphia    4          N-Y Islanders 1

Final    Vegas  3          Vancouver       0

Final    Anaheim          2          Colorado         1

Final    Ottawa            3          Florida 2

Final    Winnipeg         5          Columbus        2

Final SO          Nashville         3          Minnesota       2

Final    San Jose          5          Chicago           2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (9) Michigan    69        (17) Maryland 62

Final    Creighton        66        (10) Marquette            60

Final    (25) Washington         62        Stanford          61

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    D.C. United    2          Atlanta            0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Mets        at         Houston          1:05 p.m.

Houston          at         Atlanta            1:05 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Boston at         N-Y Mets        1:10 p.m.

Colorado         at         Texas   3:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         San Diego       3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore        at         Minnesota       1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels     at         Chi White Sox            3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington     at         Miami  1:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Cincinnati        3:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         San Francisco  3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Arizona           3:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta            at         Miami  7:30 p.m.

Dallas  at         Brooklyn         7:30 p.m.

Denver            at         San Antonio    8:30 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Utah    9:00 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Phoenix           9:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         Sacramento     10:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         L.A. Lakers     10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton       at         Buffalo            7:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         Calgary            9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Virginia      at         Syracuse          7:00 p.m.

Texas   at         (11) Texas Tech           9:00 p.m.

(16) Kansas St.            at         TCU    9:00 p.m.

 

