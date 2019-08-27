NTSB: Union County pilot purchased plane two weeks before fatal crash

JERSEY SHORE – There are some additional details out on an aviation accident in Lycoming County two weeks ago. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of 40-year-old Douglas Cromley of Lewisburg and 67-year-old David McCormick of Allenwood.

The NTSB says Cromley purchased the plane two weeks before the accident; it was what they called ‘an experimental and amateur-built’ aircraft. The NTSB also says Cromley removed the wings from the plane and took it to Jersey Shore Airport, where he later reassembled it. The report says Cromley had flown the plane two days before the accident.

According to the report, a witness stated the airplane took off from a runway, made a circle and a high-speed fly-by over, but then stalled. The NTSB says the men had not filed a flight plan prior to the crash August 11.