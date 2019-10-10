NTSB Report: Helicopter spun twice before crashing at fair

BLOOMSBURG – The National Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter that crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair last month was out of control before crashing and injuring three. According to media reports, the NTSB says in its preliminary investigation the helicopter approached the helipad, pitched up, and spun two and a half times before crashing.

The report did say weather conditions were calm at the time. We last told you the chopper crashed into several vehicles, seriously injuring the pilot. Two passengers were injured but have been already treated for minor injuries.