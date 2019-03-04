Northumberland’s parking restrictions are changing for construction season

NORTUMBERLAND – The parking restrictions in Northumberland are changing now that the road construction season is beginning. Mayor Daniel Berard tells us, as of Monday, the borough police department won’t be enforcing the normal Monday/Tuesday parking restrictions.

Instead, parking restrictions on the detour routes will be enforced. He says the ‘no parking’ signs are up, and are being enforced on the Route 147 detour route. Mayor Berard asked motorists and residents to be patient during the 2019 road construction season.