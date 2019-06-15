Northumberland woman charged with fake urine sample

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges for giving a false urine sample to authorities. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says a criminal charge of illegally furnishing drug free urine was filed against 26-year-old Alexis Wagner.

The DA tells us Wagner was scheduled for a drug test at the county probation office. When she was directed to the lavatory, a probation officer heard a loud sound of a large object falling into the toilet. Further investigation revealed Wagner possessed a long white container, and the probation officer had reason to suspect a false sample.

Wagner later admitted she used cocaine five days earlier and provided a false urine sample. The charge was filed in district court. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within the next several weeks.