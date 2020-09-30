Northumberland will have trick or treating, no Halloween parade

No parade but yes trick or treating in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – In the Borough of Northumberland, they’ll be no Halloween parade, but there will be trick or treating hours set by the borough. Jan Bowman, Borough Manager, tells us the parade is canceled, “Council hated to do it, but questioned whether bands would be allowed to come and whether groups would go to the trouble of making floats if we are the only municipality having a parade.”

She said trick or treating is a go on Halloween night, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm. She said anyone who is uncomfortable having kids come to their home because of the covid virus should not turn on their porch light. She encouraged families and residents to have a safe and fun Halloween.