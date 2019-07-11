Northumberland truck ban temporarily lifted

NORTHUMBERLAND – If you’ve noticed an increase in tractor-trailer traffic in Northumberland lately, no surprise, the truck ban has been lifted. That ban was part of the so-called Duke Street project, which also involves rebuilding sections of Duke, Front, King and Water Streets. Ted Deptula of PennDOT tells WKOK, the truck ban signage is being slowly taken down. He says hundreds of signs belonging to a contractor are being removed from Route 147, Route 11, Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.

He says the only truck restriction in Northumberland right now is the 10-foot width limit, in place because of the tight work zones on Front Street and the Route 147 south detour.

Deptula says, after Labor Day, when another section of King Street will be closed, then trucks coming from the Danville area, on Route 11 south, will be barred from coming into the borough. That detour will involve Route 11 south traffic turning right onto Orange Street, then left on Third Street. Several temporary traffic lights will be in use during that phase of the project.

When that King Street work is underway near Front Street, trucks coming from the Danville area will be directed to a long detour involving Route 54, I-80, and Route 15.