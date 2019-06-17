Northumberland to see progress on CSVT project

NORTHUMBERLAND — Work is progressing on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.

Beam installation on River Bridge on the section of Route 147 was scheduled to be completed on Friday night.

Trumbull Corporation will continue work on Wooded Run Bridge and Chillisquaque Creek Bridge.

Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering that area.

New enterprise Stone and Lime Co. will perform excavation grading, and embankment work at the north end of the project at the Route 147 tie-in.