Northumberland solider accounted for from WWII

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An American solider from the Valley killed during World War II was accounted for recently, and will be buried later this year in our area. According to a release from The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 20-year-old Army Pvt. Horace Middleton of Northumberland was accounted for October 31, 2019. He will be buried in Milton April 18.

According to the release, Middleton was an infantryman, a member of what’s know as Merrill’s Marauders. Middleton was killed in battled July 12, 1944 in Burma. Scientists were able to identify Middleton’s remains using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.