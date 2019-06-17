Northumberland PD: Sunbury man charged with raping young girl            

SUNBURY— A Sunbury man has been charged with the rape of a girl who is now 10-years old. Numerous felony and misdemeanor sexual assault and child rape charges have been filed by Northumberland police against 34-year-old Jose Figueroa-Cante. He arraigned by District Justice Mike Toomey and is jailed on a quarter-million dollars bail.

Arrest papers say, in May, a Northumberland police officer was sent to a home to investigate a domestic incident. During the investigation, it was revealed that Figueroa-Cante had raped the child. Recently, the victim was interviewed by staff at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury and she revealed the encounters with Figueroa-Cante over the past two years. After the interview, a arrest warrant was issued for Figueroa-Cante.

