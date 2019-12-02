Northumberland parking regulations return to normal, after construction

NORTHUMBERLAND – In the Borough of Northumberland, where the $13 million Duke Street reconstruction project has meant detours and parking restrictions—all returns to normal Monday.

Mayor Daniel Berard tells us all construction related parking changes are now rescinded and normal parking. Street sweeping and other restrictions are back in effect as well. Berard tells us the detour routes and other streets had changes in their parking rules, but as of Monday, all normal parking regulations are back in effect.

In the spring, PennDOT says they’ll return for final paving of Duke, Water, King and Front Streets.