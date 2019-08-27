Norry National Bank supports Wood-Mode Working Family Fund

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is thanking a Valley bank for its recent contribution to assisting people affected by the Wood-Mode shutdown four months ago. In a news release, the United Way says Northumberland National Bank donated over $5,300 ($5,370) to the Wood-Mode Working Family Fund. They thanked the bank for their ongoing community support.

As for the fund itself, United Way officials tell us they’ve spent just over $39,000, leaving the fund with a balance of $7,800. The fund was established shortly after the shutdown in May.

The United Way says the fund has helped to meet the needs of individuals and families who have been struggling to make ends meet after the Wood-Mode closure. The plant has since been purchased and re-opened by a Middleburg businessman.