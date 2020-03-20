Northumberland Mayor declaring state of emergency due to COVID-19

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Borough of Northumberland has become the latest Valley municipality to declare a State of Emergency due to COVID-19. Mayor Danny Berard tells us he is declaring the emergency as a formality.

Berard says all borough buildings will be locked, in keeping with the governor’s order, but the staff will be working and you can correspond with them via email or telephonically 570-473-3414. Berard said the declaration is basically a formality which could allow the borough to take certain actions, if needed, in the future.