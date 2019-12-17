Northumberland man charged after providing a false urine sample

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County man is facing charges after giving a false urine sample to authorities. County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 25-year-old Austin Anderson of Northumberland is charged with one count of obstructing governmental function and one count of furnishing a false urine sample.

The DA says the incident occurred December 11 when Anderson was caught giving a false urine sample to a probation officer. The DA says Anderson apparently had the false sample taped to his leg. Charges were filed in district court.