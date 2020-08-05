Northumberland man arrested on out of state warrant

MONTOURSVILLE – A Northumberland man was taken into custody in Lycoming County on an out of state arrest warrant. State Police in Montoursville say 40-year old, John Taylor, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation at Route 246 and I-180 W in Loyalsock Township.

It happened on July 9 around 12:45 a.m. and that’s when police discovered Taylor had an active arrest warrant from Tennessee. Taylor was taken into custody, charged as a fugitive from justice, and placed in the Lycoming County Jail.