Northumberland is ready for the Little League parade amid lots of construction

NORTHUMBERLAND – The parade must go on…In Northumberland, where numerous roads are closed for construction, and detours abound, the Little League party and parade Monday will go on.

Mayor Dan Berard says the parade will start about noon and cross Front and Water Streets on Orange Streets. He says normally, Hanover Street is the parade route, but that is closed for construction. Berard said Route 11 north and south will be blocked for a short time while the parade crosses Monday about noon.

He says Priestley and Hanover will be blocked while the parade crosses…then the first block of Priestley Avenue (near the river), and the boat launch will be closed while the Little League carnival is underway. That event will include vendors, food, a Chinese auction and baseball games. The public is invited to all of these activities in Northumberland Monday.