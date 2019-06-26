Northumberland is OPEN: Roads open, temporary lights out

NORTHUMBERLAND — Good news for motorists who have been delayed, detoured and otherwise unable to travel through Northumberland very easily. Wednesday afternoon, PennDOT removed barricades, activated new traffic signals and reopened previously closed sections of Duke Street, Water Street, the Route 11 underpass. They also announced that a traffic signal that was going to be in operation until Thanksgiving, will go on a two month hiatus.

The $13 million Duke Street reconstruction project hit a major milestone, as Water Street, which carries Route 11 and Route 147, is fully open, and new traffic signals are operational at Duke and Water Streets. Additionally, the Route 11 underpass work is complete and both lanes are open. Sections of Route 11 south (Front Street), are still under construction, and thus still have parking restrictions.

Mindy Foresman, a spokesperson for the project tells WKOK, that the temporary traffic signal at Orange and Front Street will not be operational for about two months. She said that will be activated after the Labor Day-to-Thanksgiving phase of King Street work gets underway. The temporary King and Front Street light will be removed permanently.

The Route 11 north detour through Sunbury will be lifted.

Queen Street at Water Street is now open.

Next, all construction halts during next week’s Pineknotter Days celebrations, then July 8, the King Street portion of the project begins with a separate set of detours. That work will direct all Route 147/Priestley Bridge/Sunbury bound traffic to Shamokin Dam.

Today, motorists are encouraged to go slowly through the newly rebuilt sections of Duke and Water Streets, and be cautious as crews continue to work along the routes.

Here is the King Street sequence:

NORTHUMBERLAND – Crews will be back working on King Street in Northumberland later this summer, which can cause more traffic delays in the borough. On King Street, starting July 8, work will start between the Priestley Bridge and Priestley Avenue. During this time, one lane of traffic will be maintained.

North 147 will remain open…Motorists coming from Packer Island/Sunbury, in-bound traffic into Northumberland on Route 147 northbound, will continue into Northumberland. Southbound traffic on Route 147 (motorists heading from Northumberland to the island/Sunbury) will be detoured to Shamokin Dam and into Sunbury on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. This phase will take about two months and will end near Labor Day. PennDOT says this work is slowed by an inordinate number of utility considerations; natural gas, SECV cable and other underground infrastructure.



The second phase of this work will start on or after Labor Day. Work will take place between Priestley Avenue and Front Street.

At this time, Route 147 northbound traffic into Northumberland will come off the bridge, travel north on Priestley Avenue, then left onto Orange Street to Third Street, and then to Duke Street. Route 11 northbound traffic will be able to come into Northumberland and continue toward Danville. Route 11 southbound traffic will turn right onto Orange Street to Third Street, then to Duke Street, and then back to Water Street. There will be two new temporary traffic lights, one at Water and Orange Streets, and another at Third and Duke Streets. This phase will be done by Thanksgiving and will complete the major excavation portion of the Northumberland/Duke Street project.



Trees can be planted this fall on rebuilt streets and next year, final paving of all aspects of this project will take place.