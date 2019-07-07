Northumberland DA files criminal charges against inmate

SUNBURY— Some drugs in a county jail have led to criminal charges. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announces criminal charges he filed against a Northumberland County prison inmate. He says, after an investigation by his office and the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force, criminal charges have been filed against Amy Yucha.

Officials received information that Yucha may have been in possession of Suboxone. Yucha was then interviewed by staff members about the suspicions. Knowing that she would be searched, Yucha then released 11 pills she possessed. The DA says Yucha then allegedly confessed to possessing the pills since her incarceration on June 18.

Yucha has been charged with a second degree felony of contraband, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.