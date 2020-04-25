Valley woman in critical condition after hit and run crash

SUNBURY— Troopers continue their investigation into a Wednesday night hit and run incident that has a Sunbury woman in critical condition at Geisinger. State Police at Stonington say 63-year-old Patricia Stroble of Sunbury was walking across the intersection of Route 890 and Derr Road in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.

A vehicle struck Stroble and drove off. Troopers have not released any details on the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at Stonington.