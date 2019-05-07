Northumberland County wins CCAP small jail award

SUNBURY – A big achievement for Northumberland County among other counties in Pennsylvania. During Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting, the county was presented with the 2019 Small Jail Criminal Justice System Best Practices Small County Jail award. It was presented by Jeff Snyder, First Vice President of the County Commissioners Association of PA.

The county was given the award for the building and successful opening of the new county prison. It also recognizes the county addressing overcrowding and attacking the opioid crisis…that from the opening of Guadenzia Inc., the drug rehab center on the county south campus.