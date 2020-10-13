Northumberland County up to 89 COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 statewide cases again

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County is approaching 90 COVID-19 deaths, and new statewide cases are over 1,300 again. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 21 new Valley cases, 14 of those in Northumberland County. Of those 14 new cases, three are at long-term care facilities. The county now has 1,290 cases since the start of the pandemic and one new death puts the county toll at 89.

Snyder County has three new cases at 431 overall and 11 deaths. Montour has two new cases at 247 overall and five deaths.

Union has two new cases as well, including one among nursing homes, at 613 overall and seven deaths. There remain 82 active inmate cases and 10 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg has a third employee case confirmed, but no new student cases for the second straight time, and the fourth time in its last six reports. Susquehanna is up to 8 total cases, including two active. Bucknell remains with no active cases and 19 total.

Statewide, 1,342 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the state death toll to over 174,000, of which 80% have recovered. 16 new deaths have also been confirmed with the state death toll over 8,300.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 393 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 67 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 10 active cases -2 among residents, 8 among staff, with 260 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 81 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths

In a Montour County facility – 58 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases; there’s also 113 active Grandview cases – 20 employees, 78 residents (135 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 18 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – a decrease by one patient; 30 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease by one patient; now 11 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – an increase by one patient …six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 36 percent of cases so far in October.

There are 2,060,093 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,405 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.