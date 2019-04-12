Northumberland County to pay over $363,000 in overtime pay suit

Northumberland County to pay in OT suit

WILLIAMSPORT – Northumberland County has agreed to pay over $363,000 to resolve a lawsuit accusing the county of not sufficiently paying overnight for human services caseworkers. PennLive.com reports that the U.S. Department of Labor accused the county of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by not properly calculating pay for on-call caseworkers.

111 current and former employees will share the $340,000 in back pay and damages and pay a $20,000 fine. PennLive says the county will have to find the money to pay the settlement, since it’s not covered by insurance and there is no money budgeted this year.

PennLive says the county must also keep adequate employee records and not retaliate against anyone who discloses alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The paper says, attorneys who represented the county in this matter recommended accepting the settlement, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said. The county had an exposure of more than $500,000 had the case gone to trial and it lost, added Commissioner Richard Shoch.