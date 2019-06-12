Northumberland County sues OxyContin maker

NORTHUMBERLAND—A local county is joining more than 2,000 state, local and tribal governments in suing Purdue Pharmaceutical a Connecticut based maker of Oxycontin.

The Daily Item reports that on June 5th, Northumberland County filed a 673 page federal lawsuit in Middle District Court in Pennsylvania. In the lawsuit, filed by a team of attorneys, the county notes that it ranked 25th in the overdose death rate in 2016, having 27 people die from overdose deaths that year.

The county alleges 16 counts, including fraudulent conveyances, civil conspiracy, violations of Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, Common Law Fraud, unjust enrichment, negligence and negligent misrepresentation and racketeering.