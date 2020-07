COAL TOWNSHIP— Two Coal Township residents face drug charges following a traffic stop earlier this week. State Police at Stonington arrested 26-year-old Stephen Thomas and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson on Monday evening.

Troopers stopped their vehicle for traffic violations and the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of D-U-I. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending after that incident on Route 61 in Coal Township.