Northumberland County reaches 50 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has reached 50 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are 30 new Valley cases. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two more Northumberland County deaths at 50 total and 19 new cases at 919 overall. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are five new resident cases at 259 overall, five new staff cases at 76 overall and now 44 deaths.

Snyder County has 11 new cases at 283 overall and four deaths. In a long-term care facility, there are 47 resident cases and seven staff cases, along with two deaths now being reported.

Union County’s case count was noticeably reduced in Wednesday’s report from 462 overall to 453 and six previously reported deaths. In six county long-term care facilities, there are 16 resident cases and seven staff cases.

There are no new Montour County cases, remaining at 164 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville has 10 patients and one patient on a ventilator, Geisinger Shamokin has seven patients and Evangelical Community Hospital has eight patients.

Statewide, 898 new cases have been confirmed with the state total over 152,000 and an 81% recovery rate. 39 new deaths have also been confirmed with the state death toll over 8,000. There are 1,790,412 people who have tested negative to date.