Northumberland County reaches 20 COVID-19 deaths, 23 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has reached 20 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the rest of the Valley has 23 new cases. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two more Northumberland County deaths at 20 overall, along with 11 new cases at 586 since the pandemic.

Five new Union County cases have been confirmed at 310 overall and two deaths. At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, there are 17 new inmate cases, now at 80 total since that outbreak, with 29 of those active. There are also five staff member cases active.

Four more Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 128 overall and two deaths, and Montour has three new cases at 116 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, 735 new cases have been confirmed, and the total is over 125,000 since the pandemic, of which 79% have recovered. 31 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll approaching 7,500. Philadelphia County reported 208 cases – a two-day total for Monday and Tuesday. In 19-24 year-old north central PA cases, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August.

There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 8,997 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.