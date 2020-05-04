Northumberland County reaches 100 COVID-19 cases, PA over 50,000

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached over 50,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic outbreak, and Northumberland County has reached the century mark in cases.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 825 new cases statewide and 14 newly confirmed deaths at over 2,400 in Pennsylvania.

The Valley had only one new case, which was the 100th in Northumberland County. Montour County remains at 50 cases, Union is at 38, and Snyder remains at 33 with one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has five new cases at 296 and 13 deaths, and Lycoming County has a new case at 86 and a third death reported. Schuylkill has three new cases at 398 and seven deaths. Dauphin County is up to 652 cases and 28 deaths and Juniata has 86 cases and one death.

There are over 195,000 people who have tested negative statewide to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.