Northumberland County prison inmate facing new felony charges

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A man who is already jailed on a series of felony theft charges, is now charged with attacking Northumberland County Prison staff. 27-year-old Kyle McDaniel of Berks County is charged with two unrelated attacks in the jail, December 13, and December 18.

The county district attorney Anthony Matulewicz said McDaniel attacked several officers when he was being searched then resisted being taken into custody. He also attacked a prison correctional officer and put him in a choke hold; it took several officers to quell that incident.

New felony assault charges are now pending against McDaniel; he’s already facing a series of charges after a series of crimes in Northumberland County last month.