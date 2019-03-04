Northumberland County prison guard on unpaid leave

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County prison guard facing obstruction of justice charges has been placed on unpaid leave. Human Resources Officer Joseph Piccarelli tells us 48-year-old Holly Olvany of Sunbury was placed on unpaid suspension, which was effective Friday. Olvany was on paid administrative leave for the last four weeks after being issued those charges, stemming from a February 4 incident.

It was then Olvany was found to be in possession of illegal drugs inside the county prison, after a K-9 search focused on her locker in the jail and her vehicle. She then sped away in her vehicle when law enforcement tried to stop her.

In April 2017, the county prison board decided not to fire Olvany in a split vote, after a federal jury said she violated the rights of a former county inmate by abusing her in 2013.