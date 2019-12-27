Northumberland County passes tax increase, buys new voting machines

SUNBURY – Property owners in Northumberland will officially see a slight tax increase next year. Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells us commissioners passed the $79.5 million budget that includes a 0.66 mills increase. That means the average property owner would pay a month increase of .92 cents.

We last told you the reason for the increase include $1.8 million in ‘extraordinary expenditures.’

Those include 190 new voting machines the county recently purchased. Schiccatano says the machines final cost was over $962,000. He says the county is now filing for rebates of 60% with the state and 10% at the federal level. When it comes to purchasing these new machines, Schiccatano says the county is ‘very fortunate’ it came under budget with its prison project and the recent sale of land to medical marijuana grower, Parea Biosciences.

The county also cited higher costs at one particular radio communications tower on Boyers Knob in the Gowen City area, plus paying for the remainder of its 911 project were listed as other big expenses.