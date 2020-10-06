Northumberland County now over 70 COVID-19 deaths

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has exceeded 70 COVID-19 deaths, while the rest of the Valley has 19 new cases and new statewide cases over 1,000 again.

In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two more Northumberland County deaths, now at 71. There are also seven new cases, including two at long-term care facilities, now at 1,151 since the start of the pandemic.

Union has three new cases at 571 overall and seven deaths. An outbreak continues at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary facilities – there are 78 total active cases among inmates and eight among staff – most of those at the medium campus.

Snyder County also has seven new cases at 403 overall and eight deaths. Montour has two new cases at 218 overall and five deaths.

At Bloomsburg University, two new student cases have been confirmed at 357 total – this after having two straight reports without any new cases. There are still two total faculty/staff cases.

Statewide, 1,036 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total over 165,000, with an 82% recovery rate. 17 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,200. There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date. In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September.

Approximately 11,059 of our total cases are among health care workers.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 347 total resident cases, 119 total staff cases and 58 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 85 active cases -58 among residents, 27 among staff, with 249 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 76 total resident cases, 15 total staff cases and six deaths

In a Montour County facility – 50 total resident cases, 13 total staff cases; there’s also 113 active Grandview cases – 39 employees, 74 residents

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – an increase by one patient; 29 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease; now 8 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.