Northumberland County now at 51 COVID-19 deaths, 12 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County is up to 51 COVID-19 deaths, while there are 12 new Valley cases. In its daily update today, the State Department of Health confirmed eight new Northumberland County cases at 927 since the start of the pandemic and the 51 deaths.

Snyder County has two new cases at 285 overall and four deaths. Union County has one new case at 454 overall and six deaths. Montour has one new case at 165 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville now has 13 patients and one patient on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin now has nine patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital remains with eight patients.

Statewide, 853 new cases have been confirmed, and the statewide total is over 153,000, with an 81% recovery rate. 17 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,000.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 70 percent of cases so far in September. There are 1,803,470 patients who have tested negative to date.

Centre is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

Approximately 10,513 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.