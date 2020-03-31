Northumberland County: No COVID-19 exposure at courthouse

SUNBURY – Northumberland County officials have quickly shot down a rumor that the county staff was exposed to coronavirus. County Commissioner chairman Sam Schiccatano says it was investigated and it turned out to be a false rumor.

County President Judge Charles Saylor says an employee in the county DA’s office was ill and sent home, but is doing better. He says all courthouse surfaces will be receiving a ‘good cleaning,’ and all other employees will return to work tomorrow. The courthouse remains under limited public access due to the pandemic.