Northumberland County man jailed on felony assault charges

SUNBURY – Felony charges have been filed against a Coal Township man after reports that he sexually assaulted three young girls over the summer. The Daily Item reports that 72-year old Anthony Zarski was arrested Friday after an investigation by police in Coal Township. According to The Daily Item, police began their investigation in July after a parent of one of the victims went to police detailing inappropriate behavior that Zarski had with their daughter and a friend.

Zarski faces felony charges including aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $85,000 cash bail.