Northumberland County man drowned in the Susquehanna River

NORTHUMBERLAND – It was a Northumberland County man who drowned in the Susquehanna River Sunday. 19-year-old Donte Glasper, who has resided in Milton and Mt. Carmel, drowned, accidently, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

Kelley says Glasper was pronounced dead by a deputy coroner about 7:40pm. Sunday evening. Witnesses say he and others were swimming at the old Sea Scout dock near Pineknotter Park when Glasper jumped in, struggled, and then did not resurface.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm Sunday and prompted an extensive first responder call for volunteer rescue, boat and diving crews. Many were on the scene for about three or more hours. The coroner says no further information will be released at this time.