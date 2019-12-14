Northumberland County man charged with sexual assault

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State police have charged a Northumberland County man with sexual assault of a woman with an intellectual disability. The Daily Item reports 59-year-old Terry Gene Bordner of West Cameron Township was charged Thursday and was arraigned on four charges Friday before District Judge William Cole.

State police say Bordner ignored the woman when she said “no” several times and sexually assaulted her in his trailer on December 3. The Daily Item reports state police received a report this week from CSIU’s Adult Protective Services, detailing the sexual assault. Employees interviewed the victim and contacted state police.

The paper says Bordner was sent to Northumberland County jail on $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Cole.