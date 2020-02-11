Northumberland County Jail gets grant money for MAT program

WKOK Staff | February 11, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – The Northumberland County Prison has been awarded state grant money to continue battling opioids on prison grounds. In a release, the Wolf Administration announced the Northumberland County Prison is receiving just under $78,000 in grant money.

 

This will support the county’s jail-based Medication-Assisted Treatment, or MAT, program; It increases opioid use disorder services to individuals incarcerated across the commonwealth.

 

Northumberland County is one of nine jails receiving state funding, which totals more than $1.2 million. The grants are part of the $55.9 million federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant secured by the Wolf Administration…this in order to bolster the state’s response to the prescription opioid and heroin epidemic.

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff