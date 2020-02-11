Northumberland County Jail gets grant money for MAT program

HARRISBURG – The Northumberland County Prison has been awarded state grant money to continue battling opioids on prison grounds. In a release, the Wolf Administration announced the Northumberland County Prison is receiving just under $78,000 in grant money.

This will support the county’s jail-based Medication-Assisted Treatment, or MAT, program; It increases opioid use disorder services to individuals incarcerated across the commonwealth.

Northumberland County is one of nine jails receiving state funding, which totals more than $1.2 million. The grants are part of the $55.9 million federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant secured by the Wolf Administration…this in order to bolster the state’s response to the prescription opioid and heroin epidemic.