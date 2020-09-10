Northumberland County gets state funding for courthouse restoration

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) to assist in a restoration project for the Northumberland County Courthouse, according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and Representative Kurt A. Masser (R-107th, Elysburg).

Through PHMC’s Keystone Historic Preservation grant program, the County will receive $100,000. The funds will be used to help refurbish the existing courthouse, including masonry work on the brownstone elements of the building.

PHMC approves grants through the Keystone Historic Preservation (KHP) Grant Program, which are used to fund preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration activities of historic sites that are eligible for or listed in the National Register of Historic Places.