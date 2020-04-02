Northumberland County EMA: Dial 911 for life threatening emergencies

SUNBURY – Northumberland County EMA is looking to limit the volume of calls during the Valley’s coronavirus outbreak. In a release, county EMA says residents and visitors should only dial 911 for life threatening medical, police or fire emergencies.

The county says all non-emergency situations should be reported to a county non-emergency number, depending on your jurisdiction. We have a list of those numbers posted at WKOK.com.

Anyone who is looking to report a noncompliant business due to Governor Tom Wolf’s closure of non-life sustaining businesses should also call one of those non-emergency numbers.

County EMA says for any COVID-19 related information, visit the state Department of Health’s website.