Northumberland County election director resigns

SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s director of its Board of Elections has resigned just three weeks before the June 2 primary election. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says Tara Purcell resigned this week, reasons are unknown.

But Schiccatano says all will be fine for the June 2 primary. He says the county contacted Pat Nace, who was 36 years experience working in elections in Snyder and Union counties. Schiccatano says Nace will oversee this year’s primary, with Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy and other county departments helping.

Schiccatano says there will also be plenty of help and training to handle the county’s newly purchased voting machines. He says the governor’s office has also offered to help.