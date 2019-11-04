Northumberland County denies UPMC tax exemption request

SUNBURY – A decision has been reached in the UPMC tax exemption request case, and the county has denied it. The Northumberland County Assessment Office tells us the county appeal board denied the appeal on all 20 parcels. The assessment office tells us UPMC has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Common Pleas. WKOK has reached out to county solicitor Frank Garrigan for comment.

Earlier, we told you UPMCs tax exemption request would have cost the county, the city of Sunbury, and the Shikellamy School District more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue.