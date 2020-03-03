Northumberland County DA warns of rifle sale scam recently

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is out with a warning about a scam that involved the sale of a firearm. Last month, the D-A says, a Sunbury man said he was advertising the sale of a rifle online, and did receive an offer for the gun. Trouble is a bogus cashier’s check was sent by the buyer.

The D-A says the check was written out for more than three times the value of the rifle and the seller was to ship the gun and the money to the buyer. No background checks had been conducted yet and the seller recognized it was a scam. The D-A warns residents in The Valley, this is a common type of scam and sellers should beware. More info available at the D-A’s office in Sunbury.