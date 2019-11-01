North’d. County DA: Correctional officer faces charges

SUNBURY — A Northumberland County correctional officer is being charged with one count of harassment stemming from an incident that occurred at the Northumberland County jail on October 22, 2019.

In an investigation conducted by Northumberland District Attorney’s office, 35-year old C-O Edward Buck is accused of shoving another officer into a filing cabinet and a refrigerator. No injuries were sustained during the incident and the charges have been filed with Magisterial District Judge Gembic in Shamokin.