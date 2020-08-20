Northumberland County COVID-19 deaths now at 22, 32 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – The Northumberland County death toll continues rising and 32 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Northumberland County deaths, now at 22, along with five new cases at 595 since the pandemic.

22 new Union County cases have been confirmed, now at 344 overall and two deaths. At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, three new cases have been reported among inmates at 85 since that outbreak – 33 of those cases are active, along with seven staff members.

Montour County has three new cases at 119 overall and three deaths, and Snyder County has two new cases at 131 overall and two deaths.

Statewide, 791 new cases have been confirmed, putting the total over 126,000 since the pandemic. 15 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,500. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases. In Northcentral Pennsylvania 19-24 year-old cases, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 9 percent of cases so far in August. There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,136 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.