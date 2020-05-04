Northumberland County Courthouse likely reopening Monday

SUNBURY – It looks like the Northumberland County Courthouse will be reopening next week. Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn says the county is planning to reopen the courthouse next Monday, but details have not yet been finalized.

County commissioner chairman Sam Schiccatano says county officials are also meeting this week to discuss when and how they will reopen other county buildings. He says they would most likely be limited openings. Northumberland County, like the rest of the Valley, will be moving from the red to the yellow phase this Friday, in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.