Northumberland County Commissioner’s Independent Candidate

SUNBURY – Another person is running for Northumberland County Commissioner. John Burd of Coal Township is an Independent candidate who filed his petitions recently. He says, ‘we have got to get something done in this county,’ “The people need an option, somebody that is up to date, technologically informed on things, somebody that’s not going to play politics whatsoever and just wants to get the job done for the county.”

Burd says that candidates with political affiliations often times do not have the county’s interest at heart, “I just take a bigger picture view and I’m not going to be railroaded into the pre-packaged product. Just ask them the questions to be sure they’re not trying to line their pockets and what if their recommendations end up being influenced and are actually best for the county.”

John Burd has petitioned to run for one of the three Northumberland County Commissioner seats up this fall. Two Democrat and two Republican candidates have already secured spots on the ballot in November.