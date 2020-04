SUNBURY – A Northumberland County Children and Youth Services caseworker has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports the 24-year-old woman became ill on Wednesday and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Kymberley Best said the caseworker was off the previous week and did not have any contact with families or children. However, 20 staff members are being quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.